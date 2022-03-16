LIBERTY, Mo. — A small Clay County radio station broadcasts news and updates from Russia.

It’s effectively state-run radio from the Kremlin, directly sponsored by the Russian government. Alpine Broadcasting, which is based in Liberty, has owners who said their signal is a service to Russian people living stateside.

Most of the day, KCXL 1140AM broadcasts religious programming and conservative talk shows. However, for three-hour blocks in the morning and evening, Alpine Broadcasting’s three signals flip to Radio Sputnik. That’s the English language broadcast service of the Russian government. The program originates from a studio in Washington D.C.

Radio station owners state Radio Sputnik is popular with European families living near Kansas City, and its emphasis on free speech is important.

It’s been nearly a week since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, its neighbor to the west. No amount of reasoning with Russian President Vladimir Putin has eased the aggression. Ukraine has been besieged by Putin’s forces for six days and counting.

“With a tower in Ukraine being destroyed, it leads us to know how important radio and TV is, not only for broadcasts, but for sharing information,” said Jonne Santoli-Shartel, Alpine Broadcasting co-owner.

Santoli-Shartel also said much of Radio Sputnik’s content focuses on tourism.

However, having the information come directly from Russian leadership seems to make people around Liberty uneasy. Members of the community FOX4 spoke with on Wednesday were unaware the radio station and its content existed here.

“It’s propaganda,” Linda Tarwater said. “I mean, Russia invaded Ukraine. How can you support that station?”

“We’re at a place right now where we just don’t know what’s going on. I think we need to take a step back and see what’s happening,” Adam Richards said.

Alpine Broadcasting owners told FOX4 they’re opposed to canceling unpopular sources of information, and they’re praying for the people of Russia and Ukraine as the season of Lent begins.