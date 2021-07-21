RYZE Adventure Park to open soon in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The RYZE adventure park is the first of its kind anywhere in this area.

This is a dream come true for the team behind the park. They operated the St Louis Sportsfusion in Chesterfield successfully until COVID hit last year and shut them down.

The indoor family entertainment facility was never able to rebound based on all the COVID restrictions that would follow. Sportsfusion went out of business.

The team already had plans in the works for an outdoor entertainment venue but the pandemic moved in ahead faster. The RYZE is about 75 percent completed right now.

Owners hope to open in mid to late August. The giant obstacle course will include 110 unique elements with challenges for everyone from the skilled ninja in your family to the nervous novice.

There will even be a little ninja course on the first level for ages 4-6. A sophisticated safety system will be in place that includes harnesses and safety lines in place to protect you at all costs.

The outdoor park will be open year-round. It is looking to hire about 30 to 40 guides.

You can apply by visiting the park’s website.