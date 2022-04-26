GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – A sticker used to indicate inclusion is causing controversy at a Missouri high school.

“Safe Space” and “Safe Zone” stickers and cards were given to Grain Valley High School teachers and staff during a recent meeting. The signs were used to indicate that a certain teacher or staff member is an LGBTQ ally, and students can feel safe approaching them about personal issues.

But the superintendent at Grain Valley School District confirmed teachers were told to remove the “Safe Space” stickers from classrooms and hallways Monday morning.

The school emailed letters home to families Monday afternoon, further explaining the decision.

The message said the Grain Valley school board received a concern about the stickers and cards.

“Our goal is for every classroom to be a safe place for all students, not just in classrooms where teachers choose to display a particular sign,” the district said in a letter to families.

The district said it determined the use of the stickers and cards is not an appropriate step at this time. Instead, the district said it is committed to providing professional development to help staff create a safe and inclusive environment for all students and staff members.