Safety concerns in CWE after police link second carjacking to murder suspect

ST. LOUIS – A man who was charged with murder in a carjacking in the Central West End Tuesday is now charged in connection to a second carjacking from the same day.

Carmain Milton, 47, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery for the carjacking that happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Boyle.

Police say Chen-Hsyong Yang was robbed of his Honda Element at gunpoint then struck by his own car as the suspect was leaving the scene. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thursday, Milton was charged with two counts of robbery for another carjacking that same day on Sarah Street around 1:25 p.m.

Police said Milton pointed a gun at a man and woman who were walking to a car and robbed them. The suspect then drove off with the woman’s 2016 Audi A6.

The new connection makes police question whether or not he is connected to several other incidents in the area.

“It’s crazy that you can’t even come outside and have fun,” Central West End resident Alisa Johnson said.

“And it’s shocking in this area. I understand in other areas, but in this area, I should feel more safe. That’s why I moved over to this area, but now I want to go back to the county.”

Central West End resident Tyler Ragsdale said there should be “stronger” security in the area “because I know there are a lot of good, hardworking people in this area that feel safe but apparently they’re not.”

Jim Whyte, executive director of the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative said there have been at least three carjacking in the neighborhood this month.

“There has to be accountability,” he said.

Whyte noted that there are 300 cameras in the Central West End and hopes that information will bring peace of mind to visitors.

“I just hope that they can set that aside, and come down here, and enjoy all the wonderful amenities that we have here in the Central West End, he said. “But just like anywhere, be smart about it and be aware of your surroundings.”