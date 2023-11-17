ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis City police officer was injured in a crash Friday morning while rushing to help a hotel security guard who came under fire.

St Louis City police say it all unfolded around 3 a.m. Friday at Fourth Street and Washington Avenue. Detectives say a security guard for the Hampton Inn interrupted multiple suspects who were breaking into vehicles on the hotel parking lot.

FOX 2 had learned the suspects entered a white Nissan Pathfinder with out-of-state plates and sped off. Authorities say the security guard attempted to follow the suspects to get the license plate.

One suspect reportedly jumped out of the Nissan Pathfinder and began shooting at the security guard’s car.

Richard Chandler is visiting St. Louis from the East Coast and heard the gunfire.

“We heard lights and sirens, and then, ‘Bam. Bam.’ They broke into some vehicles over there,“ said Chandler.

“It’s a little scary. I thought we were visiting a safe place, and that happens. I’m not sure if I will be back to St. Louis any time soon,” said Chandler.

The security guard was not struck by gunfire. However, the shattered glass from the gunfire cut his right arm.

Those who live and work in Downtown St Louis are calling for the violence to end.

“From where we work, we have a parking lot, so we can park in it. We have security that goes around. They can check and make sure, but as far as everywhere else, it’s open season.“ said Tim Leach.

Investigators say a marked police vehicle that rushed to help with its emergency lights on was involved in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue. Both the officer and the other driver went to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.