ST. LOUIS – Kindergarteners in Granite City are spending the day learning from their school bus drivers.

Granite City School District 9 is partnering with First Student to host a Safety Dog Bus Tour. 18 classes of kindergarten students will take part in learning safe bus riding practices. They’ll also be showing their appreciation for bus drivers by signing a thank-you banner.

The event is happening Wednesday and Thursday at Prather Kindergarten Center in Granite City.