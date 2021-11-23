Safety questions raised after Kansas City-area dad hit by car outside stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and friends of a man hit by a car outside Arrowhead Stadium Sunday are calling for safety changes in the area.

C.D. Nelsen, 49, is on the mend. His daughter, Samantha, said he suffered a head injury, but no broken bones, when he was hit on Dubiner Drive.

“He’s speaking, he’s awake, conscious, responsive, so he’s doing fairly well,” Samantha Nelsen said. “I would just say he’s doing a lot better than anyone would’ve expected after something like this.”



Officers say Nelsen was hit shortly after kickoff. Police said the driver stayed on-scene and is being investigated for impairment.



“He was thrown for quite a throw, over 30 feet,” said Bill Rusch, Nelsen’s tailgate friend.

Nelsen drives limos on gameday and hangs out with Rusch’s group.

Rusch said a policy change required him to park along Dubiner, not Lot J where they used to be.

He said it leaves busses lining the road near an entrance to the Truman Sports Complex, making the area busy and traffic tight on game day.

There are also no crosswalks in the area.



“The problem is we’ve been waiting for this to happen,” Rusch said. “We don’t want it to happen, but there’s active traffic by us at every game from the minute the gates open until an hour and a half or two hours after the game.”

Rusch said he has brought this to the attention of the Chiefs.

This incident comes five weeks after Steven Hickle of Wichita was killed in a hit-and-run crash about a mile away on the other side of the complex.



“You just see people running across the street, and especially in a situation like that, I just want people to be more cautious,” Samantha Nelsen said.



Rusch’s group wants that, too, and their tailgate buddy back.



“He’ll be back for that Sunday night game coming soon, I hope,” Rusch said. FOX4 brought these concerns to the Chiefs, and reached out to Kansas City, Missouri police. So far, we have not heard back.

