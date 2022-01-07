Saint Louis Art Museum closes its doors today until February 1 due to COVID

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Art Museum is closing to the public Friday and doesn’t plan to reopen until February 1.

The museum said in a tweet that the new surge of COVID cases in the area is the cause of this new closure. The museum plans to close its doors at 5 p.m. and they “anticipate reopening to the public on Tuesday, February 1.”

They said they will provide updates on this everchanging situation on their website and social media channels.

