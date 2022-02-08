Saint Louis Chess Club hosts tournament for world’s top female players

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Chess Club is hosting the Third Annual Cairns Cup featuring some of the world’s best female players.

The Cairns Cup is an elite-level tournament that starts Tuesday and goes through February 19. The cup is a nine-round classical event.

Ten of the top female players from around the world are competing for a $45,000 first-place prize. Each player will get some amount of money. The woman who comes in tenth will receive $6,000.

The opening ceremony is on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Round 1 starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Click here to watch the cup.

