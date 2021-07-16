Saint Louis Music Park books 24 shows for summer, official kick-off is Aug. 3

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – FOX 2 got a first look inside a new music venue in Maryland Heights that is bringing some smaller tours to the St. Louis area.

This outdoor venue is mostly covered, so rain or shine the show will go on.

Saint Louis Music Park has booked at least 24 shows this summer.

Friday night, the venue is offering an exclusive first look at the facility to get people familiar with what it has to offer. The Street Fighting Band, a Rolling Stones tribute band, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a venue that St. Louis truly needed for an outdoor venue,” said Lance Rosenberg, general manager at Centene Community Ice Center/Saint Louis Music Park.

“You have the Hollywood (Casino) Amphitheater next door that is over 19,000. But the opportunity for the smaller touring shows to come through St. Louis and there’s been a buildup demand for that. We’re very excited to kick off the season and bring tours to St. Louis.”

It’s a smaller, more personal experience mostly sheltered from the elements.

“There’s not a bad seat in this house whether you’re sitting in the top row outside of the roof or at the first row. It is a true intimate feel without a bad seat in the house,” Rosenberg said.

“What’s nice about this facility, makes it unique, is that rain or shine we’re able to have concerts still taking place and not disrupt either the band or spectators that are under the roof.”

Their full capacity shows kick off Aug. 3.

“We open up with four shows in five days of all different genres. That’s what makes this season really exciting,” Rosenberg said.

“We have numerous genres coming through this facility from hip hop, country, EDM, classic rock, hard rock, you name it. So it’s going to be a fun inaugural year.”

And this new fun space is a great addition to the community.

“Some youth ice hockey organizations have taken part in some fundraisers. The city of Maryland Heights has used this facility for Zumba,” Rosenberg said.

“We’ve had gateway orchestra here three times already. So this is more than just a touring act facility, it’s open to the community as well.”

And like everyone else, after the pandemic, the Saint Louis Music Park is looking for qualified workers who want to enjoy live music and work in a fun atmosphere.

To apply, visit centenecommunityicecenter.com and click on the Saint Louis Music Park tab.