ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University officials confirmed a recent data breach in which someone gained “unauthorized access” to personal information.

The university is working to determine how many students and employees the data breach affected. The breach lasted nearly eight full months between Dec. 2022 and July 2023.

SLU says personal information like social security numbers, passports, passwords and medical information could have been exposed. However, the university says it’s not aware of any fraud or identity theft resulting from the incident.

The university is encouraging students or staff who received a letter to regularly monitor credit reports and account statements and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.