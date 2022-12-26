ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo is canceling Raja’s planned public appearance for his 30th birthday on Tuesday because of expected inclement weather.

Raja and the other elephants will be kept indoors in their climate-controlled barn out of concern for the animals, the zoo said in a statement. It will remain below freezing Tuesday morning as the St. Louis area emerges from last week’s blizzard.

Zoo visitors can still sign a giant birthday card for Raja, and learn more about elephants and conservation efforts to protect pachyderms, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Living World exhibit. Birthday cupcakes will be sold at the zoo’s Lakeside Café.

Raja was the first Asian Elephant born at the zoo and has since fathered three female calves – Maliha, 16; Jade, 15; and Priya, 9.

The zoo is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday this week; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The zoo will be closed on New Year’s Day.