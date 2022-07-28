ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo’s black rhinoceros Moyo was sent to the Birmingham Zoo in hopes of creating a family.

He made it safely to the zoo in Alabama on June 11. The 5-year-old black rhino was moved based on a breeding recommendation made by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Moyo was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on May 17, 2017 to mother Kati Rain and father Ajabu. He was the second black rhino born at the zoo in 26 years and the 10th in Saint Louis Zoo history.

The AZA hopes Moyo creates a family with a female black rhino of a similar age to grow and strengthen the black rhino population.

“Moyo is a special rhino, and we really miss him. We have seen him grow up throughout the last five years, and we are happy to see him start this next chapter of his life,” Saint Louis Zoo’s Zoological Manager of the River’s Edge Katie Pilgram-Kloppe said. “This recommendation is a great win for the future of black rhinos. We are excited for Moyo and his opportunity to start a family of his own.”