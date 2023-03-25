ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis Zoo has been recognized as one of the top zoos in the country, according to a new readers’ choice poll.

USA Today announced that the zoo placed eighth out of 10 in their latest “10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023” poll.

Nominees for the “Best Zoo” category were chosen by a panel of travel experts and industry professionals. Once nominees were selected, the public was then asked to go online and vote for their favorite zoo.

The Top 10 rankings consisted of the following.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Brevard Zoo Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Brookfield Zoo ZooTampa at Lowry Park Audubon Zoo Saint Louis Zoo Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Indianapolis Zoo