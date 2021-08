ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Zoo has now put a vaccine mandate in place for its employees.

All full-time and part-time employees who receive benefits must be vaccinated by October 15. All employees including seasonal and other part-timers must be vaccinated by the end of the year.

About 70 percent of employees have already been vaccinated.

Those who don’t get vaccinated will no longer be allowed to work. However, the zoo will consider disability exemptions.