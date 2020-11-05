Saint Louis Zoo offers exclusive holiday gifts

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo has gifts for everyone on your list this year. Every purchase benefits the animals and programs at the zoo.

To shop the Treetop Shop, you must reserve free, timed tickets online prior to your visit. All guests 9 years old and up must wear a mask, cash is not accepted, and gift shops have occupancy limits for social distancing.

The Holiday Zootique can be found in the Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance. It will be outfitted for the holdays from November 11 through December 24 during Zoo hours and on nights of U.S. Bank Wild Lights.

The shop is offering 10 percent off on Wednesday, November 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 20 percent off for Zoo members. They’re also offering free gift wrapping, coffee, punch, pre-packaged snacks. After 5:00 p.m. they will have boxed hors d’oeuvres, wine and Urban Chestnut StlZoo Bier samplings (for adults 21 and older only).

The Zoo’s online gift shop has a limited selection of items, animal-themed face masks, plush toys, puzzles and Zoo apparel.

Some popular gifts offered include the 2020 limited-edition Saint Louis Zoo holiday ornament, animal adoption, gift a membership, and gift cards.