ST. LOUIS — Ben, an Andean bear, escaped from his enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo. The grounds were on lockdown while zookeepers worked to find the bear. The zoo has since reopened after the bear was located.

Ben (Courtesy: Saint Louis Zoo)

Ben was found hanging around the River’s Edge, not far from his habitat. They are determining a plan to get Ben back to his habitat, or some place he cannot escape.

After it was determined that the bear was missing, zoo guests were told to shelter in place or stay in their vehicle.

This is not the first time the bear has escaped his enclosure this month. The bear briefly got out on February 8 for about an hour and a half.

The last time this happened, zoo officials did not suspect human fault or tampering was involved in the escape. Rather, this was a Goldilocks-esque case of Ben toying just the right spot on the steel mash surrounding his outdoor habitat, which caused a cable to give way and allowed Ben to make his way out.

Ben was born approximately three years ago at the Queens Zoo and was transferred to the Saint Louis Zoo in July 2021 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Andean Bear Species Survival Plan (SSP).