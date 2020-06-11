Saint Louis Zoo readies for public reopening Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo is getting ready for Saturday’s public reopening.

The zoo will operate with social distancing guidelines, and masks are required for all visitors. The popular St. Louis attraction still has free admission, but guests must make online reservations seven days in advance.

“When guests come their experience, for the most part, will be the same before COVID-19,” Saint Louis Zoo Director Michael Macek said. “But there are going to be some attractions closed, specifically penguin puffin coast is closed for now. The children’s zoo is closed for now but we will be bringing children’s zoo animals out occasionally as surprises. And the insectarium right now is closed. That may change over a period of time. Most of our other attractions are in fact open. However, there might be some modifications to operations.”

The popular St. Louis attraction has sold out Saturday and Sunday, expecting about 8,000 people per day.

Before the big reopening this weekend zoo staff has been conducting a soft re-opening allowing only members to enter.

For those that may forget to bring a mask, the zoo sells them in their gift shop.