ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo will open a new exhibit Monday.

The Primate Canopy Trails is an outdoor expansion connected to The Primate House. It’s 35,000 square feet and crews have been building the exhibit since 2019. It has eight new homes for monkeys and lemurs.

Guests can see what a natural habitat looks like for those animals.

Donations funded the $13 million project.

Admission is free, but visitors must make online reservations first.

