ST. LOUIS — US News & World Report is a magazine and website that covers news and ranks a lot of schools. Their travel section is also telling the nation what many people in St. Louis already know. The Saint Louis Zoo is among the best in the US.

The publication’s editors chose the top 26 zoos in the United States. They say the list includes zoos that have good reviews, are accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, and have been evaluated by animal care specialists.

Senior Travel Editor Rachael Hood writes that the Saint Louis Zoo is free and open year-round. Animals are kept in clean and spacious habitats. The zoo has also received many awards and is helping to reintroduce threatened species like the Missouri hellbender back into the wild.

When was the last time you visited the Saint Louis Zoo? The innovative organization is constantly updating their exhibits. They are also working on a new family-friendly experience at the former site of the Children’s Zoo. Plus, the massive $230 million St. Louis County WildCare Park is expected to open in 2027.