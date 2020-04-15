Saint Louis Zoo staff working to stay connected to the public through online activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo is taking extra precautions with the coronavirus pandemic. Since the facility in Forest Park is closed to the public, they’re trying to reach out with their animals and bring them into your home.

While the animals are inside and the Saint Louis Zoo closed to the public, new commercials, digital ads, and billboards have been popping up this spring around St. Louis.

“Of course, our doors are not open because of the city-county order,” says Michael Macek, Saint Louis Zoo director. “Because of that we are reaching out #bringthestlzoo to you via twitter, Facebook, Instagram.”

Zookeepers and a core team of education staff have begun doing live streams, videos, and blogs. They’re pivoting since people can’t come to the world-class facility, staying connected virtually with guests who can’t go to Forest Park.

“It was called ‘the penguin weigh-in,’ where our staff was weighing penguins and we had over 5.1 million hits in just a few days,” says Macek. “Now, we do well anyway, but for us we’re hitting some big numbers.”

A number of interesting walks around the deserted zoo for some animals are bringing joy to viewers.

“You know some of our animals that don’t get to go out for walk have gone out for visits to other animals,” says Macek. “Things like alpaca and sheep, our cow from the children’s zoo. Our penguins went on a visit the other day to visit some animals. So, we’ll be doing some of that if they’re safe and fun and enriching for our animals.”

The staff at the Saint Louis Zoo says they’ve been keeping informed on covid 19 after a positive COVID-19 case for a Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York.

The zoo has been keeping in touch with zoos and AZA facilities worldwide, and zookeepers using PPE gear with primates, particularly large apes, as well as elephants and now, all the cats.

“We’re always concerned with things called zoonotic diseases, diseases that can pass from animals to humans,” says Macek. “So, there are some things in elephants and similarities in our system, great apes are susceptible to even a common cold that we might be able to give them. So, we were already doing those types of precautions with those types of animals. But the big cats are new specifically because of the Corona 19 virus.”