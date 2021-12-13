Saint Louis Zoo welcomes new leopard in hopes of breeding

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo has a new cat.

Samson the Amur leopard moved from the Chicago Zoological Society’s Brookfield Zoo to the Saint Louis Zoo. The Saint Louis Zoo said the move is “on a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.”

Samson is 3 years old and the zoo said he is “acclimating to his new home at Big Cat Country.” He is one of two Amur leopards at the zoo. Dorothy, the female Amur leopard, is called “Dot.” She is also 3 years old and has been at the Saint Louis Zoo for 14 months.

Amur leopards are a critically endangered species, and the breeding program hopes the leopards will “produce cubs in the future.”