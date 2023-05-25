ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo will officially extend its hours Friday in anticipation of Memorial Day Weekend and summertime.

From May 26 to August 20, the zoo will be open around the following hours:

Sunday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday — 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (with a few event execptions)

Memorial Day Weekend (Friday-Monday, May 26-29) — 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the extended hours, the Saint Louis Zoo will host several events through the summer.

On select Fridays from 3:30-6:30 p.m., the zoo will host HullabaZoo to spotlight unique animals and habitats from around the world. Each of the HullabaZoo events will include live entertainments and educational activities.

Each weekend from May 26 to August 20 will also be recognized as a Prairie Farms Dairy Summer Zoo Weekend. There will be various exhibits and attractions, in addition to a new bird show.

Saint Louis Zoo is also holding a few other events in the upcoming months.

June 9 — World Ocean Day

June 16 — ZOOFARI presented by Wells Fargo

June 23 — Pollinator Day

July 8 — Green Living Festival

July 21 — Jammin’ at the Zoo

Aug. 11 — Toss the Tusk/World Elephant Day

Aug. 18 — Jammin’ at the Zoo

Admission to the zoo is free, but fees may apply for some attractions. For more information on the zoo, plus its summer hours and activities, click here.