ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Voters could cast ballots on this in the upcoming April 4 election.

If voters approve the measures, people who buy recreational marijuana here and at the other St. Charles County dispensaries would pay an extra sale.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that leaders here in St. Peters as well as O’Fallon, Cottleville, Wentzville, and Lake St. Louis along with the St. Charles County government are all asking voters to approve a three percent local sales tax on recreational marijuana sales in the April 4 election. That local tax would be in addition to the 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana, which was in the constitutional amendment approved by voters last November.

There is an ongoing legal dispute about whether the new amendment allows a county to impose a tax on recreational marijuana in municipalities that are also imposing a local sales tax.

The issue of asking voters to approve extra local sales taxes for recreational marijuana is coming up in many areas. In fact, the post reports some 70 counties across Missouri are asking voters to approve the extra tax in April.

In St. Louis County, the county government and 35 municipalities are looking to have extra taxes passed by voters.