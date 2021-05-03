Salt and Smoke hiring ahead of new Ballpark Village location opening

ST. LOUIS – On Monday, leaders in St. Louis County and City announced restaurants can open to near full capacity without curfews.

That same day, Salt and Smoke held a hiring event a month before the opening of a new restaurant in Ballpark Village.

Salt and Smoke co-owner and chef Haley Riley said they want to fill some positions.

Riley said the news that the city and county are lifting capacity restrictions and curfews for restaurants was a sigh of relief for the industry, but many restaurants are having problems finding enough people to have a full staff again.

“Definitely we are still looking for people industry wide,” Riley said. “There has been some government assistance that has given some people some flexibility in not returning to work as quickly as we would like but when the people are ready to come we are ready for them.”

Riley encourages anyone looking for work right now to give the restaurant industry a try.

“The beautiful thing about restaurants is you can have no experience, or you have can 20 years’ experience and really, at any point, there is an opportunity for you,” Riley said.



