ST. LOUIS — The holiday season is officially underway as the Salvation Army hosted its annual Tree of Lights Campaign, where they lit up a Christmas tree in Keener Plaza.

This event serves as the kickoff for an annual fundraiser that raises millions of dollars for Salvation Army programs, which assist those in need. FOX2’s Elliott Davis attended the event last night, and he had the opportunity to speak with co-chairs Yolanda Langford and Ozzie Smith.

The 76th Tree of Lights event with the Salvation Army is particularly significant, especially during this time of year when everyone is seeking joy. For those facing financial constraints and a lack of resources, the Salvation Army steps in to provide crucial assistance.

This time of year is especially important, acknowledging the challenges faced by many people. The Salvation Army’s role in offering help and support becomes paramount. Letting people know that assistance is available is crucial, particularly during tough times.

The goal for this year’s campaign is to raise $7.2 million, with the campaign running through the end of January. Fox 2 is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign, a beautiful initiative that provides support where it’s needed most.