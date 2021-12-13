Salvation Army giving toys to more than 4,000 children for holidays

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Salvation Army is preparing to make the holiday season brighter for thousands of families in the St. Louis area.

Starting Tuesday through Thursday, volunteers will distribute presents to more than 4,000 kids in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. They will also give families blessing bags filled with toiletries and other essentials.

Salvation Army Lt. Brenna James helped the distribution center in Florissant prepare for this week’s giveaway.

“I’ve been on the opposite side of this in need,” said James. “I came in on a Christmas, and they made sure my kids had what they needed, and I had what I needed, and I stuck with them.”

This holiday season, several Angel Trees were on display at participating Honda dealerships throughout the area. Instead of ornaments, the trees were decorated with “wish list” tags. People could stop by, grab a tag off the tree, shop for gifts on the wishlist, and drop them off at the Salvation Army.

“The wish lists included things most needed and desired,” said Marisa McCluer, captain of the Salvation Army’s Gateway Community Center in south St. Louis County. “The community came together to make Christmas happen for these 4,000 kids.”

From boxes of baby Yoda’s to brand new bicycles, thousands of presents are lined up, ready to give children in the area a very happy holiday.