ST. LOUIS — Country music star Sam Hunt will be stopping in St. Louis during his tour this summer. He will be playing the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July, 29, 20-23 with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at SamHunt.com. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day this week. Enter the sweepstakes here.
Hunt’s debut album, “Montevallo,” was released in 2014 and was a commercial success. It spawned several hit singles, including “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” and “House Party.” The album peaked at number one on the Top Country Albums chart and also charted on the Billboard 200.
Hunt’s music is known for its blend of country, pop, and R&B styles, and his lyrics often explore themes of love, relationships, and partying. He has received several awards for his work, including nominations for Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Association Awards.
Sam Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour 2023 Dates:
- July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
- July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Aug 3 – Carbondale, IL – Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center
- Aug 4 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
- Aug 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre
- Aug 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Aug 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Aug 13 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena
- Aug 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Aug 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Aug 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Aug 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Aug 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sep 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sep 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek