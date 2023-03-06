ST. LOUIS — Country music star Sam Hunt will be stopping in St. Louis during his tour this summer. He will be playing the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July, 29, 20-23 with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at SamHunt.com. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day this week. Enter the sweepstakes here.

Hunt’s debut album, “Montevallo,” was released in 2014 and was a commercial success. It spawned several hit singles, including “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” and “House Party.” The album peaked at number one on the Top Country Albums chart and also charted on the Billboard 200.

Hunt’s music is known for its blend of country, pop, and R&B styles, and his lyrics often explore themes of love, relationships, and partying. He has received several awards for his work, including nominations for Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Association Awards.

Sam Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour 2023 Dates:

July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 3 – Carbondale, IL – Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center

Aug 4 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

Aug 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 13 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek