ST. LOUIS – Sam Page has declared a victory in the race for St. Louis County Executive as Democratic nominee.

Page claims victory over Democrat challenger Jane Dueker in the Missouri primary election Tuesday. He will seek reelection for St. Louis County Executive, an office he has held since April 2019.

Katherine Pinner or Shamed Dogan will challenge for the role in the November general election as the GOP candidate. A Republican has not held office as St. Louis County Executive since 1991.

Page advances to another election race after recent developments from two employee scandals under his leadership. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. was charged in May with four counts of wire fraud after a federal indictment alleged he organized a kickback scheme involving pandemic relief funds. In June, Page’s former chief of staff Calvin Harris resigned over a sex tape.

Last month, Page told FOX2 his history of standing up for Democrats’ core principles sets him apart from Dueker. He also touted his experience navigating St. Louis County through the COVID-19 pandemic and reforming criminal justice.

Dueker, a former lobbyist and attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police, sought nomination for county executive with some contrasting viewpoints to Page. Prior to the election, she spoke one-on-one with FOX2 and described herself as a moderate who was willing to compromise with Republicans on the local and state level.

During Tuesday’s primary election, Missouri voters had the opportunity to choose Republican and Democrat nominees for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state auditor and state legislature seats. Candidates who pick up the most votes will appear as their party’s nominee on Nov. 8 ballots for the general election.

Voters in some municipalities, including St. Louis City and St. Louis County, also have various tax measures, propositions and political offices on the August primary ballot.