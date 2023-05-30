ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page expected to veto another bill Tuesday that would change the law for tobacco sales near schools.

In 2019, the St. Louis County Council passed a law prohibiting the sale of tobacco within 1,000 feet of a school. Stores that already sell tobacco are allowed to continue sales, but that exemption goes away if the store switches owners.

A new bill passed by the county council would allow stores to continue selling tobacco even if it was sold to a new owner. Page is expected to veto that bill, saying we must do everything we can to protect our children from the harmful effects of smoking.