ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to propose a funding plan Wednesday morning to help women access abortion-related services.

Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore shared that Page will be joined by a representative from Pro-Choice Missouri to reveal details of his plan at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Page’s proposal came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade last Friday.

Not long after that decision, Missouri became the first state in the country to ban almost all abortions. Page is expected to share that the Supreme Court decision was a dangerous political play that will jeopardize the lives of women and their children for years to come. Page will likely say abortion should be legal, safe, accessible, and affordable.

Moore said Page is expected to detail a plan where he will ask the county council to designate $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA funds, to offer logistical support including childcare and transportation to those who need access to abortion services. Moore also explained that the money will not be used to directly fund or assist abortion services or be used to encourage or counsel a procedure.

Page’s move came after a St. Louis aldermanic committee advanced a very similar plan Tuesday. The city plan now goes to the full Board of Alderman.