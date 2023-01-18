CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is holding a briefing Wednesday, January 18, on the county’s budget deficit, which he says is not sustainable.

At 8:30 a.m. in Clayton, he’s expected to announce monthly meetings with county council members to look at the services provided in St. Louis County and determine priorities for spending.

Page said his priorities are public safety, public health, and ensuring that St. Louis County is a place that is welcoming for everyone.

Page is expected to ask council members to hold meetings in their districts to better determine what’s important to their residents and businesses