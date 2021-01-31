COVID briefing: St. Louis County extends curfew for bars, restaurants to 11 p.m.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, puts his face mask back on after addressing reporters during his tri-wekly press conference in Clayton, Missouri on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

CLAYTON, Mo. – A small sign of relief for St. Louis County restaurants and bars as County Executive Sam Page announces a curfew extension for those businesses.

At present, restaurants and bars in the county are restricted to 25 percent capacity but have a 10 p.m. curfew. Starting Monday, they can stay open until 11 p.m.

During Sunday’s briefing, Page said protocols have worked in slowing the spread of the virus. But until more people are vaccinated, the county will maintain its limits on capacity.

Page said more than 4,700 county residents have received the first dose of the vaccine and the county health department continues pressing the state government for additional doses.

Meanwhile, Page announced that St. Louis Community College – Florissant Valley will function as a mass vaccination site. It is expected to open by mid-week and an estimated 500 to 1,000 shots will be administered each day. Vaccinations will be on an appointment-only basis.