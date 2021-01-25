Sam Page: Hundreds of thousands of county residents have pre-registered for COVID vaccine

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page revealed 318,000 county residents have pre-registered for the vaccine since Friday, showing a high-interest level from the community.

Although statistics show a third of all county residents are pre-registered, Page mentioned that a lump sum are not from the county and does not include residents, like medical and health professionals, who are registered elsewhere.

Page says this past week they have focused on administering vaccines to 1B Tier 1, which includes first responders and emergency crews. So far 1,154 shots have been distributed. The county will now begin transitioning to 1B Tier 2, which allows seniors 65 and older, as well as individuals ages 18 to 65 with high-risk medical conditions, to begin receiving the vaccine.

In order to address existing racial and socio-economic barriers hindering communities from resources, St. Louis County has hired Damon Broadus as the new director of health promotion. Missouri is presently last in the nation in distributing vaccines. Page stressed the importance of getting it out to the public.

“We are working closely with the state health department to get our vaccine orders in and get those vaccines into anyone in our community who is already registered,” Page said. “We have to go through that list in order based on the criteria set up by the state and the CDC, but as soon as we can get those vaccines, we will get them into the arms of people who need them. This is frustrating for everyone. I know the supply is limited. We would like to get those vaccines as soon as possible.”

Page says those who have registered will not be able to schedule an appointment until vaccines are in hand and available. His office will announce the first mass vaccination site later this week.