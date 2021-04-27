Sam Page, Mark Harder at odds over alleged ethics violations

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page questioned St. Louis County Councilmember Mark Harder practices after Harder made a Facebook post offering his services outside of his county duties. This comes after Harder requested an investigation into Page’s practices last year.

The two have history, as Harder is responsible for oversight of conflict of interest. In Oct. 2020, Harder requested an investigation into Page by the ethics committee for his part-time work as an anesthesiologist at Mercy Hospital.

Recently, County Executive Page questioned whether harder was violating any rules when he made this Facebook post. Take a look. Page probed whether Harder, a licensed real estate agent, was offering his services outside of his official duties.

Harder’s call for the ethics committee to investigate Page has been a process. Now he believes he’s being retaliated against because of his investigation request.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen residents had the chance to speak. The ones who chose to supported Harder. Even after the Facebook post.

“Do you really think that the public is that stupid? That we don’t understand what’s going on?” Harder said. “We’re sick of the arrogance and you acting like you don’t have to answer questions to your own constituents.”

In addition to the support of the investigation into Page, residents made the push to consider in-person council meetings safely.