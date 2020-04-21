Sam Page: New testing protocol must be in place to reopen businesses in St. Louis area

CLAYTON, Mo. – St Louis County Executive Sam Page says the county needs more COVID-19 testing capacity in order to reopen non-essential businesses by mid-May.

In an interview with Fox 2, Page says the county needs to buy a large number of the latest and greatest testing kits. The area doesn’t have nearly enough to meet the demand.

States all over the country are competing to buy these tests as quickly as possible. The area must then start testing people who have COVID-19 symptoms only.

At present, people who have underlying conditions, have been exposed or are sick and hospitalized get tested. Immunity tests must also be widely available.

Testing needs to be done locally and quickly, Dr. Page says.

A large team of people need to be in place to trace any contacts with those who test positive. They would make sure those who are exposed are quarantined.

Dr. Page hopes to have this process in place and operating by the middle of next month. He plans to give detailed instructions to non-essential businesses on what will and will not be allowed upon reopening.

Businesses likely won’t be allowed to conduct business as usual. Strict social distancing guidelines will remain in place.