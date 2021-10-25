Sam Page responds to photo of him maskless at Blues game

ST. LOUIS– Sam Page followed the city masking guidelines while attending the St. Louis Blues game. The comment from his spokesperson comes after pictures are circulating showing him not wearing a mask at a recent game.

Councilman Tim Fitch, who has been critical of Page’s masking requirements, tweeted yesterday about Page not wearing a mask while in the owner’s box at the Blues game Saturday. He used the hashtag #RulesForTheeNotForMe”.

County Executive enjoying special access in the owner's box at the Blues game last night.

Enterprise rules: "Face coverings must be worn by all fans over the age of five."

City of St. Louis indoor mask mandate in effect.#RulesForTheeNotForMe pic.twitter.com/Ag4Mcszokm — Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) October 24, 2021

A spokesperson for Sam Page released a statement saying the county executive was following guidelines while at the game.

Dr. Page wore a mask entering and leaving Enterprise Center and when not eating and drinking, complying with city masking guidelines. Sadly, Mr. Fitch sat through last week’s entire county council meeting maskless, openly defying a public health order and stoking his anti-vaxxer supporters. The continued reckless, confrontational, illegal behavior is puzzling — and dangerous — from someone with a law and order background. Doug Moore, spokesperson for St. Louis County

The St. Louis Blues website states face coverings should be worn by all fans over the age of five and must be fully covering the nose and mouth at all times.

The Enterprise Center’s guidelines comply with the city’s COVID requirements. The city’s guidelines state exceptions to the face-covering requirements include individuals who are seated in a restaurant or bar and are actively engaged in consuming food or drink.

St. Louis City and St. Louis County both have indoor public mask orders in place. Earlier this month, a judge ruled the county’s Sept. 27 mask mandate could go back into effect. The Missouri Attorney General’s office says it plans to file objections to the mandate but that has not happened yet.

Masking requirements were a topic of discussion during last week’s St. Louis County Council meeting. Councilman Fitch and two other Republican council members did not wear masks during the meeting.

Sam Page said he would not attend the meetings in person until the council follows the public health orders.

The public notice for the scheduled meeting did state all individuals attending the meeting in person must wear a face covering at all times while in the building, including the County Council Chamber.

The county’s next scheduled meeting is tomorrow, October 25.