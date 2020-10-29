Sam Page says he expects to win next week’s election

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said Thursday he expects to win in next week’s general election and remain in office.

Page assumed the role on April 29, 2019 when Steve Stenger resigned after being indicted on multiple charges. Page said he is the best choice to continue as county executive.

“In the end, I do believe this election will be a bit of a referendum on the job that we’ve done in my administration the past year and a half,” Page said. “Not just managing county budget and services and delivering them in a responsible way, but also managing us through a difficult time in our history and through this COVID pandemic.”

Page said he understands there are county residents who disagree with restrictions he put in place like closing businesses, a mask mandate, and sports being sidelined for a period of time.

However, Page said he believes more people agree than disagree with the restrictions.

“You look and see where St. Louis County is, we made tough decisions,” Page said. “They weren’t popular early on and we made those tough decisions and left St. Louis County in a much better place.”

Page said the county is still moving in the right direction despite what he inherited from the Steve Stenger scandal, the pandemic, and race relations throughout the county.

“We delivered a balanced budget to the county council that’s going on now,” Page said. “We will not be cutting services this year. We’re providing for public safety. The police budget is intact. Officers are getting modest raises and all county employees are eligible for a merit raise. First time that’s happened in the county.”

While Page admits federal CARES Act money helped shore up the budget some, stopping all non-emergency spending when COVID hit, put the county ahead of where they would have been.

Page emphasized all three rating agencies gave the county the highest marks for bonds.

He said if current COVID trends don’t improve, stricter measures will be put back in place.

