ST. LOUIS – Millions of dollars will be spent to build two new St. Louis County Police precincts.

The official announcement is set to come later Wednesday morning from County Executive Sam Page. Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore shared that the two new precincts will replace older, current county police precincts. One of the new buildings will go up in south county, and the other will be in the north county area.



One of the older facilities scheduled to be replaced is the North County Precinct Number One off Route 367. Moore told us the new precinct one will be on the 11000 block of Dunn Road. That’s in Spanish Lake and is not far from Precinct Number One. The new north county precinct will be more than double the size of the current location. Construction should start in November, and it is scheduled to open by the end of 2023.

Moore said the new Precinct Three in south county will be on the 11500 block of Gravois Road in Sappington. The location used to be the former Sappington Gardens Nursery. It will replace the current Precinct Three known as the Affton-Southwest Precinct, which is on Griffin Road. The new Precinct Three will be three times the size of the current building. That’s scheduled to open in early 2024 with construction beginning early next month.

Here’s a rendering of what the new Precinct Three will look like. Precinct One should look very similar. We’re told the total cost to build both new precincts is $27.6 million. Moore said the money is coming from Proposition P – a public safety sales tax approved by voters back in 2017.

Page’s briefing on these new developments is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Clayton.