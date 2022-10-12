ST. LOUIS – Now is the time to get your flu shot, and you can get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time.

That’s the message Wednesday morning from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore said with all the COVID precautions over the past couple of years, flu cases were kept in check, but now with COVID restrictions fading away, there is concern that this flu season could be more severe.

That is why Page will encourage people to get flu shots at a briefing later Wednesday morning. Moore said people can get flu shots now at the County Health Department Headquarters in Berkeley on North Hanley Road. Flu shots are also available at the County Health Department clinics in Pine Lawn and in Sunset Hills. You can get your flu shot from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., then from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You don’t need an appointment, but you are asked to bring your health insurance information. Moore explained that most providers cover the flu shot for those without insurance, the shots are available on a sliding fee based on income.

Moore said new this season there is a higher dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older, and that vaccines will be available. We’re told flu shots are recommended for anyone six months or older. Moore also shared that there is still a high level of COVID cases in St. Louis County.He told us that Page will likely encourage people Wednesday morning to get a COVID vaccine or booster if you need it, and that you can a COVID shot at the same time that you receive a flu shot.

Page’s briefing is at 8:30 a.m. is at the Health Department Headquarters in Berkeley.