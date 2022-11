ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will sign two bills Monday, November 7.

It’s money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The St. Louis County Council last week decided how to spend the money. Among the approvals, $5.6 million for early childhood education. Page will sign that bill at 9:00 a.m. at Kids World North.

Then at 1:00 p.m., Page will sign another bill, using ARPA funds for public safety items and police training. That bill signing will be at the Jennings Police Precinct.