ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – FOX 2 learned St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce Tuesday morning he is vetoing a controversial the St. Louis County Council just passed.

Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore confirmed to FOX 2 that Page will announce at a news conference later Tuesday morning at the main county building that he is vetoing Bill 86. the bill has been generating a lot of debate since it passed the council earlier this month.

The legislation, which was sponsored by council member Ernie Trakas, prohibits pedestrians from walking, running, sitting, or simply standing in a roadway when a sidewalk is provided.

If a sidewalk isn’t nearby, then people would be allowed to move on the left side of a roadway or on a shoulder facing traffic coming in the opposite direction.

The bill passed the council by a narrow four to three vote back on May 16. Council member Trakas said the bill is all about improving public safety. However, others have raised concerns that the bill targets the homeless, and those with disabilities who might have a difficult time navigating sidewalks that are in poor condition.

Moore shared that pedestrian safety is a concern, but he argued that making it illegal to walk in the streets is not the answer. Instead, Moore told FOX 2 that Page is likely to say that an education campaign on pedestrian safety and a legislative agenda that prioritizes funding for infrastructure improvements focused on motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians should happen before legislation.

Council members could try to override Page’s veto of bill 86, but they would need five votes to do it, and the bill only passed with four votes initially.

However, council member Mark Harder, who supported the bill, told FOX 2 that he believes the council might be able to come up with the five votes that are needed to override Page’s veto.

Moore explained that the other legislation Page will veto, Bill 73, would allow some businesses to continue selling tobacco within 1000 feet of a school. Moore said that while Page recognizes the council’s intent to assist these businesses, their decision cannot come at the expense of our children’s safety.

That bill also passed the council by a tight four to three vote.