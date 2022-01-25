Sammy Hagar coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in August

Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar perform with The Circle at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar will perform in the St. Louis area this August.

The concert with the legendary rocker’s “Crazy Times” North American tour will make a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on August 26. Hagar will be joined by his rock supergroup The Circle, which features fellow Van Halen alum and Rock Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Anthony; Grammy-award-winning drummer, Jason Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso. George Thorogood & The Destroyers will also be on the tour.

The tour is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar’s portfolio of spirits — Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila, and Beach Bar Rum.

Tickets go on Sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com. Pre-sale Tickets are available to Redhead Fan Club Members starting Tuesday, January 25.

“A tour this size has been a long time coming and it’s definitely going to be worth the wait.,” Hagar said. “The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We’re going to take the music and party to a whole new level— ‘Crazy Times’ is an understatement.”