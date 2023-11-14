ST. LOUIS – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar will be stopping in St. Louis for his ‘Best of All Worlds’ Tour next summer. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting one of the 28 shows on Saturday, August 31. Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, November 15, at 10:00 a.m.

The tour is following the success of ‘The Collection II,’ topping charts. The October 6 release features four remastered versions of the four straight #1 albums during the Hagar era of Van Halen.

‘Best of All Worlds’ Tour Schedule

Jul. 13: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jul. 14: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul. 16: Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul. 19: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Jul. 20: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jul. 22: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul. 24: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Jul. 26: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jul. 27: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul. 29: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jul. 31: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Aug. 2: Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 3: Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug. 11 Morrison, CO -m Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 13: Spokane, WA – Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

Aug. 14: Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

Aug. 16: Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 17: Concord, CA- Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 19: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 20: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

Aug. 22: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 23: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 25: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug. 27: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 30: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 31: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre