ST. LOUIS – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar will be stopping in St. Louis for his ‘Best of All Worlds’ Tour next summer. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting one of the 28 shows on Saturday, August 31. Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, November 15, at 10:00 a.m.
The tour is following the success of ‘The Collection II,’ topping charts. The October 6 release features four remastered versions of the four straight #1 albums during the Hagar era of Van Halen.
‘Best of All Worlds’ Tour Schedule
- Jul. 13: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Jul. 14: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Jul. 16: Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Jul. 19: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Jul. 20: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Jul. 22: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Jul. 24: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Jul. 26: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Jul. 27: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Jul. 29: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Jul. 31: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Aug. 2: Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Aug. 3: Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Aug. 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Aug. 11 Morrison, CO -m Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Aug. 13: Spokane, WA – Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
- Aug. 14: Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
- Aug. 16: Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Aug. 17: Concord, CA- Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- Aug. 19: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Aug. 20: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
- Aug. 22: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Aug. 23: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Aug. 25: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Aug. 27: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Aug. 28: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Aug. 30: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Aug. 31: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre