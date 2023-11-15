ST. LOUIS – Santa is coming to town, and he will be available for photos starting November 15 at select mall locations. Santa will make his arrival at area malls this month.

The story goes that Santa Claus lives at the North Pole with his magical flying reindeer and an elf workshop, where they help him make gifts for kids all over the world. Santa rides in his sleigh on Christmas Eve, pulled by the famous reindeer Rudolph, giving gifts to kids who have been good all year.

Santa in the malls: actors dress up as Santa Claus during the holiday season, usually in shopping malls, department stores, and other public places. Santa’s who work in malls mostly interact with kids and families, listen to kids’ Christmas wishes, and pose for pictures.

Santa will be available until December 24th.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town:

Wednesday, Nov. 15: West County Center and Mid-Rivers Mall

Friday, Nov. 17: South County Center

Friday, Nov. 24: St. Clair Square

His available hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.–6 p.m.

Extended hours begin 12/8; visit the website for details.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Pet Photos with Santa:

Pets get to visit Santa on Mondays—November 20 and 27, December 4, 11, and 18—and pet photos begin November 27 at St. Clair Square.

Dear Santa Giveaway:

Visit Santa anytime through December 15th and receive an entry to the Dear Santa Giveaway, where one shopper will win a $2,000 shopping spree and a collectible ornament.

Visits are always free, and photo packages are available for purchase.

Santa’s Workshop | West County Center

Santa’s Workshop | Mid-Rivers Mall

Santa’s Workshop | South County Center

Santa’s Workshop | St. Clair Square