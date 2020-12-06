Santa’s Helpers Inc. asking for public’s help amid unprecedented need

ST. LOUIS – Nonprofit organization Santa’s Helpers, Inc. has served the St. Louis region every holiday season since 1968 and is running out of gifts.

In a typical year, they serve approximately 650 families. As of Nov. 30, they have fulfilled over 750 families’ needs with gifts of clothing, educational items, toys and more, and they need your help.

COVID-19 forced the organization to cancel its biggest fundraiser of the year, which historically raises over $15,000 every year, and now they are tapping into their reserve funds to finance this holiday season as a result.

The elves are 100 percent unpaid volunteers and are working hard every day buying and wrapping gifts, but they are running low on gifts.

The nonprofit needs help with donations of new and unwrapped gifts, clothes, toiletries, educational items, and monetary donations via PayPal through its website.

The kids' wish lists are available at Walmart, Target, and Amazon.