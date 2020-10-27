Santa’s Magical Kingdom preps for big crowds in 2020

EUREKA, Mo. – Due to COVID-19, many holiday celebrations are in flux. But some traditions expect to be busier than ever.

This week’s rain isn’t a problem for the busy elves at Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka. The recent stretch of warm, dry weather has gotten them ahead of schedule.

“Early on, the weather was great. We were out here in t-shirts and shorts putting the show up. Everybody loves that. The outside staff loves that,” said Scott Jones, Santa’s Magical Kingdom. “Right now, it’s a bit more inclement weather, but our troops are used to it. Our elves are used to all the weather here.”

And that’s good news because the lights take weeks to set up. With social distancing in place and upcoming holidays spent with smaller family groups, the tradition of this drive-through lights display expects to be busier than ever.



“I think based on some of our reservations we already have with our wagon and train rides right now, I feel like we’re going to have a pretty good year,” Jones said. “People are going to want to come out and do something with their families that they enjoy and I think Santa’s Magical Kingdom is a great venue for that.”

Santa’s Magical Kingdom is making COVID-19 adjustments just like everyone else. They are restricting the number of riders on the wagons and trains and asking everyone to wear a mask when not in their cars. And one special guest will be keeping his social distance this season

“This year we won’t be doing Santa photos at all. Just for the safety of everyone, the guests, and Santa. We sure don’t want Santa to get sick,” Jones said.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom will be ready to welcome visitors starting Nov. 20, 2020, and will be open through Jan. 10, 2021.