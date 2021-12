Sara Evans arrives at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Country music singer Sara Evans will be performing at the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.

The fair will be held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in July. Evans will perform on the Budweiser Main Stage on Friday, July 22.

Tickets will be available starting in June 2022 on JeffersonCountyFair.net.

Evans was born in Boonville, Missouri. She is known for songs like ‘A Little Bit Stronger,’ ‘I Could Not Ask For More,’ ‘Born To Fly,’ and many others.