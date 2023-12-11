ST. LOUIS – Pop artist Sarah McLachlan has announced the dates for her ‘Fumbling Towards Ecstasy’ 30th Anniversary Tour. The St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights is hosting one of the 31 shows. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 15, at noon.
McLachlan has been nominated for 26 Juno Awards and has won twelve. She’s also won three Grammy Awards.
Fumbling Towards Ecstasy’ 30th Anniversary Tour Schedule
- Sat., May 25: Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
- Sun., May 26: Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
- Tues., May 28: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Thurs., May 30: Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
- Fri., May 31. Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- Sat., Jun 1: Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
- Sun., June 2: San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
- Tues., June4 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Thurs., June 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Fri., June 7: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Sun., Jun 9: – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- Mon., June 10: Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
- Tues., June 11: Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Thurs., June 13: Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- Fri., June 14: Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
- Sun., June 16: Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Tues., June 18: Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater
- Wed., June 19: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Thurs., June 20: Laval, QC – Place Bell
- Sat., June 22: Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
- Sun., June 23: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Mon., June 24: New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
- Wed., June 26: Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
- Thurs., June 27: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Sat., June 29: Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- Sun., June 30: Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- Tues., July 2: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Wed., July 3: Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Fri., July 5: Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
- Sat., July 6: Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre