ST. LOUIS – Pop artist Sarah McLachlan has announced the dates for her ‘Fumbling Towards Ecstasy’ 30th Anniversary Tour. The St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights is hosting one of the 31 shows. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 15, at noon.

McLachlan has been nominated for 26 Juno Awards and has won twelve. She’s also won three Grammy Awards.

Fumbling Towards Ecstasy’ 30th Anniversary Tour Schedule

Sat., May 25: Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Sun., May 26: Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Tues., May 28: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thurs., May 30: Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

Fri., May 31. Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sat., Jun 1: Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

Sun., June 2: San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Tues., June4 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Thurs., June 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri., June 7: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sun., Jun 9: – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Mon., June 10: Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Tues., June 11: Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thurs., June 13: Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri., June 14: Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

Sun., June 16: Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Tues., June 18: Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater

Wed., June 19: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thurs., June 20: Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat., June 22: Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun., June 23: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon., June 24: New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Wed., June 26: Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thurs., June 27: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat., June 29: Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sun., June 30: Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tues., July 2: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed., July 3: Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri., July 5: Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sat., July 6: Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre