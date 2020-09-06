Saturday fire displaces north St. Louis family

ST. LOUIS – A north St. Louis family has been displaced after a fire broke out in their home Saturday morning.

“Very sad that it happened on a holiday weekend” Keith Walker said.

Fire officials said there is significant damage on the first and second floor.

The St. Louis City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 4200 hundred block of Athlone. The call came in around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

“The fire department knocked on the door and got everyone out.”

Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was injured.